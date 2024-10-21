Lon Don, a Ghanaian, resigned from his teaching job with a monthly salary of GH¢700 after his American wife encouraged him to do so

She supported him financially, set up a gym studio for him to manage, and covered the expenses for his immigration process to the country

Lon Don stated that her support allowed him to transition from teaching to pursuing his passion and he eventually relocated abroad

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man living in the US has narrated why he resigned from his teaching job in Ghana and later relocated abroad.

Lon Don said his Black American wife played a significant role in his decision and pursuit of his entrepreneurial dream.

Lon Don tells DJ Nyaami that his Black American wife asked him to resign from his teaching job. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Lon Don said as a teacher, he received GH¢700 as his monthly salary. This meant he could not afford some luxuries unless he saved for a while.

He added that when he disclosed his monthly earnings to his wife, who was then his girlfriend, she encouraged him to quit and pursue his passion instead.

“We went to a restaurant, and when they brought the bill, it was almost GH2,000. I nearly wept when I saw the bill. When she asked, I told her the bill was equivalent to three months' salary. She later asked me to stop the job.”

According to Lon Don, he knew she was committed to the relationship because she gave him a car even before they started dating.

He added that after he left his teaching job, his Black American woman set up a gym studio for him to manage. The income from the business served as financial support while he learnt new skills.

Lon Don said his wife started the immigration process after they lived together for a year in Ghana. He added that his wife paid for everything related to his immigration process and relocation.

Watch the video below:

Comments on Lon Don's story

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the video of the Ghanaian man quitting his job at his partner's request.

@danielappiah2237 said:

"It’s not easy for a woman to sacrifice her life ,money and bring you here America 🇺🇸 God bless our wives"

@williamaidoo6996 wrote:

"My brother, your story is very touching. Your attitude, personality, and good character served you very well."

@courageklu7872 said:

"From today l learnt don't talk too much big ups chairman"

@baosei1931 wrote:

"i like this interview DJ nyame, after listing to him and how humble he is i just know he has alot ahead of him. keep it up brother. i crawn this interview as number one of the month already"

@DaabeSolomon said:

"This guy is very real. He has got good training from home"

Ghanaian woman mixes mortar to help husband

YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly woman helped her husband complete their new home by doing masonry.

In a video, the woman said she helped her husband because the mason they called did not show up for work.

Many netizens who watched the video applauded the woman for her thoughtfulness in helping her husband.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh