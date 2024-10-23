A video of a Ghanaian girl's reaction after checking her BECE results has gone viral on social media

She took to TikTok to announce that she excelled in the BECE and then showed off some dance moves

Many people who watched the video showered praises on the JHS graduate for excelling in the BECE

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a young Ghanaian girl after announcing that she had checked her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

Taking to TikTok, the Ghanaian girl beamed with smiles as she announced to her followers that she excelled in the exam.

A JHS graduate celebrates as she excels in the 2024 BECE. Photo credit: @yfw_dreyziee/TikTok

Although she did not provide details on her grades, the girl, in celebrating her achievement, joined the popular TikTok trend and danced heartily to Davido's song Dodo.

The adorable video of the JHS graduate celebrating her achievement in the BECE had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the JHS graduate

Social media users who took to the video's comments section praised the girl for excelling in the BECE exam.

Tessy reacted:

"My bro had 36 eii , meaning he wrote nothing oo hmm."

love girl replied:

My sister got 23 they she is crying errh I feel very bad cause she really sure she was going to get good grades."

Supreme replied:

"I almost fainted when I heard my results are out."

F replied:

"I want to check mine buh the way some people results are basaa I’m even scared."

Girl cries over BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two young Ghanaian girls are trending after a video of them crying after checking their BECE results went viral.

The duo cried out in disbelief after their relatives informed them what grade each had after completing the national examination earlier this year.

In a video, their sister said the two had each achieved an aggregate of 20 during the 2024 BECE and felt disappointed after seeing their final result.

She cheered them up by telling them not to lose hope since aggregate 20 was not a bad grade and promised to treat them at Chickenman-Pizzaman.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh