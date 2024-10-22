A video of two young girls weeping after seeing their BECE results has surfaced on social media

The young girls were unhappy after securing a double-digit grade in the exam, which was written earlier this year

Netizens who saw the video were divided as they expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video

Two young Ghanaian girls who recently wrote the BECE have been heartbroken after checking their results.

The two could not hide their pain as they wept bitterly over their much-anticipated results. In a video, a lady who claimed to be their sister said the two got an aggregate of 20 and felt disappointed after seeing their result.

Two young Ghanaian girls were devastated after seeing their BECE results. Image source: Ministry of Education, @hrdwoahgivenchy/TikTok

One of the girls had wept till her eyes got red and swollen. Regardless, another voice in the video encouraged the young girls not to lose hope since 20 was not a bad grade, promising to give them a treat at Chickenman-Pizzaman later.

WAEC releases BECE results

WAEC released the provisional results of BECE candidates nationwide on Sunday, October 20, 2024. The news has left many candidates with mixed expectations as they check their results.

Netizens divided over young girls' grades

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some encouraged the young girls over their BECE grades, others shared their experiences.

@SERWAAH_BRONI wrote:

"Pls tell them to jubilate my brother had 36. hmmm."

@Ibeen wrote:

"My story is even sadder. I had 06 and computer gave me Aquinas instead of my 1st choice Presec, and according to my dad’s rules his children would not attend a school that is not close to home."

@born_bless wrote:

"They know GPA."

@Odo Abi(luuluu) wrote:.

"This year I don't know koraaa, or they want to reject some of the student ah! The 2 digit is too much."

@CEE wrote:

"My mom said I should join her to sell her rice with my 16."

@Unbotheredd_ wrote:

"Not me reading the comments with my mouth opened…how is 20 a good grade?"

@Jato wrote:

"You see, if care is not taken they would suffer the same faith at the SHS, because teachers are yet to understand their new curriculum at that level hmmmm."

@Khatel wrote:

"My frnd had 40and we went to celebrate it at labadi."

@Ms Kay wrote:

"I know a form 1 student who wrote and got 12. he did well paa."

@Frenzy wrote:

My twin sister and brother the girl had 13 and she isn’t jubilating but the boy had 30 and he’s happily jubilating he said someone had 45. he’s even saying he will get his first choice."

Student with disability sits for BECE

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a student with a disability was among the BECE candidates who wrote the 2024 exam.

This candidate was captured writing the exam with his mouth and pen. The video of the special needs student, which was shared widely by Adom News, evoked varying reactions.

