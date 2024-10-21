WAEC has released the provisional results of the students who recently wrote the BECE across the country

A young girl who took part in the exam has made her caregivers proud by performing well in the exam

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and congratulated the young girl in the comment section

A young Ghanaian girl has brought joy to her caregivers by achieving commendable results in her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) despite facing significant challenges.

Announcing the great news on Facebook, Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, a renowned philanthropist and a registered nurse, noted that the young girl is among four orphaned siblings who had been under her care.

Wendy noted in her post that last year, the eldest of the siblings embarked on her secondary school journey.

Now, the second sibling has followed in her footsteps, scoring exceptionally well in the BECE and filling her caregivers with immense pride and joy.

Sharing the great news on social media, she noted that she was happy since the young girl encountered challenges during her education yet overcame them.

"You might not understand my excitement but I am really excited.. last year, remember we took the first girl of our 4 orphaned siblings to SHS? Yes, the second one wrote BECE this year and this is her results.. you might think this isn’t all “ones” so why am I happy, considering the challenges they faced after losing their parents before we completely took over their welfare and the community and school in which she wrote the BECE, you would be proud of her.. All four of them are brilliant.. anopa yi, I am happy and sad.. I wish their parents could witness this… I am happy ankasa… by hook or crook, she will go to school.. afei )bi hook me with someone who can help me with placement…"

Netizens celebrate with Wendy

Netizens who saw the post about the young girl's result were delighted and congratulated her in the video's comment section.

@Effah Oforiwaa Esther wrote:

"Okaikrom in the Eastern region?"

@Emmanuel Nana Kwame Darko wrote:

"Grade 11. Perfect grade."

@Nhyiraba Adwoaloud Osei wrote:

"Ah my girl. I remember. So we have another set of shopping to do right? I’ll send stuff. When does she go to school?

@André Yaovi Domingo wrote:

"Please wait for the pending one to reflect. Congratulations."

WAEC releases 2024 BECE results

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC has released the results of the 2024 BECE candidates.

WAEC noted several candidates were being investigated for malpractice, leading to several pending results.

The council said the results of 377 school candidates and three private candidates were cancelled.

