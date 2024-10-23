A video of an angry man packing items he purchased for his girlfriend after their breakup has surfaced

The young man in the video noted that he had invested so much in this lady, only for her to cheat on him

Netizens who saw the video were divided and have shared different reactions in the comments section

A young man identified as Omar Coca has taken back all the items he bought for his girlfriend after she allegedly abandoned him upon gaining admission to a nursing school.

Omar, who said in a video that he sold koose to support his girlfriend's education, was heartbroken and furious after stating his girlfriend, Abena, found a new love on campus.

An angry Ghanaian man packs all the items he bought for his girlfriend after she allegedly cheated on him. Image source: Omar Coca

In the video, which has since gone viral, Omar went to the lady's house in her absence with a friend and packed items, including cooking utensils, a refrigerator, bags, and shoes.

He noted that he was very pained that his girlfriend had abandoned him for a male nurse despite making all the sacrifices to help her realise her dream of becoming a nurse herself.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Omar's response to girlfriend

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to how the young man responded to his cheating girlfriend. While some supported him, others said he acted immaturely.

@Naa Pandora wrote:

"U guys should go to his page u will see maabena."

@Abena Cutely wrote:

"Eiiii Maa Abena why."

@Link wrote:

"Brotherhood too proud. incoming general secretary bravo."

@Ewoe wrote:

"I can’t believe how I found my way to Maabena’s page."

@Abeña Dorcas wrote:

"That's why it's advisable to date sensible guys."

@Trump.20 wrote:

"My girlfriend is maabena, she is a student nurse, just allow me to download this video Cus I know what I’m going through."

@Nhyiraba Kweku wrote:

"I keep on saying this but some of my gender will not listine . See in a relationship eeer we support but we don't invest . De only woman u hv to invest in is ur wife especially wen u hv kids wit her."

@mimibosslady3 wrote:

"But the most important thing is she has the certificate now, all these u are packing is just a mere thing that she can afford them because she is now having better job."

Boyfriend denies girlfriend in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady was disappointed after her boyfriend betrayed him in a loyalty test.

In a video, her boyfriend failed to mention her name and said he was single after he was asked who dedicated a song to her.

