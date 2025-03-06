Ghana's first lady, Lordina Mahama celebrated her 62nd birthday on Thursday, March 6, 2025, also a notable historical date

President John Mahama penned a heartfelt message to his wife as she celebrated her milestone on Ghana's Independence Day

Many Ghanaians including celebrities thronged to the comments section to celebrate Lordina Mahama on her 62nd bday

Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, celebrated his wife and first lady, Lordina Mahama, who turned 62 on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

President John Mahama took to his official Instagram page to share photos of his fun moments with Lordina Mahama and a heartful message to mark the special milestone on the day Ghana also celebrates its 68th anniversary as a country since gaining independence from the British on March 6, 1957.

In the social media post, the Ghanaian President expressed his deepest love for his wife and expressed gratitude to her for being a solid rock and confidante who has shown him immense support throughout their many years of marriage.

The president also wished for God's abundant blessings in his wife's life as she turned a year older.

In the caption of the social media post, President John Mahama wrote:

"Happy Birthday, my dearest Lordina! Thank you for being my rock, my confidante, and the incredible woman you are. May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all the blessings you deserve. Love you always! ❤️ - John."

President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama have been together as a married couple for 32 years after tying the knot in their youthful years on July 29, 1992. They will celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary on July 30, 2024

The president and his wife share five children named Shafik Mahama, Shahid Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, Jesse Mahama and Farida Mahama, who have all made great strides in their various ventures.

Below is President John Dramani Mahama's social media post:

Birthday wishes pour in for Lordina Mahama

Many Ghanaians including celebrities thronged to the comments section of President John Dramani Mahama's social media post with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for the First Lady, Lordina Mahama. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

beverly_afaglo commented:

"Hbd Mama of Ghana 🇬🇭 ❤️."

mzzduffy said:

"Happy birthday mummy Lordi. God bless you. Please drop your momo number, I want to send your birthday gift.🙌."

thatshaihillgirl commented:

"Bless your new year our First Lady and mother of the nation ❤️."

prophet_shadrack_mintah said:

"Happy birthday First Lady. You are blessed. Your strength is renewed and your days are multiplied, you shall live long."

afiaamankwaahtamakloe commented:

"A woman with a pure heart. Goodness and Mercies shall follow you for the rest of your life ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

