A video of a Ghanaian man speaking on how his wife saved him from cheating in their marriage has surfaced

He noted that but for the timely intervention of his wife, who drew his attention to what his actions could lead to, he would have messed with their bond

Netizens who saw the video agreed with his comments and lauded him in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has recounted how his adorable wife saved their marriage some time ago. In a candid confession, the man @Elder Adjei on TikTok noted that he nearly fell into a cheating trap at work.

Sharing his story in a TikTok video, Elder Adjei noted that the organisation he worked for employed a new female staff who was very affable.

Due to her friendly nature, he got close to her and exchanged contact with her. Their conversations started moving from brief to intense.

At one point, his wife observed the changes in his behaviour and asked if another woman was in his life. He was taken aback by the question and asked his wife why she was asking that question.

She then opened up about the changes in his behaviour, drawing his attention as well. Since then, he has become conscious of his actions and set boundaries for the new employee.

He, thus, advised men to be open-minded and respectful of their wives' observations and opinions since they could save them in critical situations.

He further acknowledged his wife's efforts in saving their marriage when he had not even noticed what was happening around him.

Netizens hail Elder Adjei over his remarks

Netizens who saw the video of the Elder were enlightened and thanked him for the remarks in the comments section.

