A social media video of a private legal practitioner providing advice to the families of the East Legon Accident victims has surfaced

She advised the families to sue for compensation and outlined possible outcomes of a lawsuit against Salifu Amoako and his son

Netizens who saw the video were enlightened and expressed mixed reactions about the legal advice in the comments section

A private legal practitioner has advised the families of the East Legon accident victims to seek justice for their beloved.

In a TikTok video, the Ghanaian woman urged the families to seek redress in the courts of law and sue for compensation.

A Ghanaian lawyer advises the families of the East Legon accident victims to sue Bishop Salifu Amoako. Image source: The_lawandmoreconsult

While acknowledging that the incident was unfortunate, she said the families of the victims were entitled to compensation for the lives of the children involved and, therefore, could sue for loss of life expectancy.

She further noted that because Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, who caused the accident, is only 16 years old, the most that can happen to him is to be fined or placed in a correctional facility.

With the second option, he cannot spend more than six months at the facility.

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's comment

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the lady's explanation and praised her in the post's comments section.

@Maame Abena_Owusuaa wrote:

"please can't they wait and sue him when he turns 18yrs?"

@Eagelspin wrote:

"Ghana police nd lawyers akonkonsafuo."

@Glow Queen wrote"

"I agree with u."

@GLOBAL CITIZEN wrote:

"There are some of your pple who would like to take money and go and defend the Boy hm."

@Kinglomo wrote:

"They will not put him there even if the court rules.. This Ghana we know the rich pays and go free.. this painful the fine will not change any pain but prays for them to move."

Ajagurajah: 'Salifu Amoako did nothing wrong'

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ajagurajah had defended Bishop Salifu Amoako over his son's accident.

He urged Ghanaians to stop blaming the preacher, stating that he had done nothing to merit the attacks.

