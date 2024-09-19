A young Ghanaian lady shared her preferred date spots, including upscale places like Bosphorous and Kempinski

In a TikTok video, she described herself as an "expensive girl" and said she would reject common locations like KFC

She added that if her partner takes her to a 'cheap' place like KFC, she would ask for takeout and refuse to enter the restaurant

A young Ghanaian lady mentioned some places in Ghana where she would prefer her partner or any man asking her out to take her on dates.

The lady explained that she does not want everyday places that most people go to and would prefer locations that meet her standards.

A young Ghanaian lady mentions her preferred venues for dates. Photo credit: Petri Oeschger & Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video shared by @gabthesharkboy, the lady said she prefers places like Bosphorous and Kempinski.

“I want to go to Bosphorous, Kempinski, those kinds of places. KFC is so cheap for my liking. Because I am an expensive girl.”

When asked what she would do if her partner took her to a place like KFC, the young lady said she would not enter but rather ask the man to order takeout.

“I’m not going to enter, but I will eat,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by date venue video

Several people watched the video and wondered why the lady was that picky. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮✨ said:

“hw3 nu shirt bi part dey tear me 😂😂”

VIYRAL AFRIQ wrote:

“Ship dealer’s comment dey tear me 😂😂”

Kofi Nkanash said:

“ahiafo) mma ne kasa”

Faya burniton wrote:

“see who dey talk”

Ralph_sax🎷 asked:

“Can she even buy kenkey for herself”

Certified st_badman15 🇨🇦🇺🇸 said:

“You🫵? 💀😭😂”

ZINGA BA✅ wrote:

“She be werey 😹💔”

Phil's pet grooming services said:

“Don’t use your poverty to talk nonsense 🤣🤣”

Eddy Acquah wrote:

“Ne kwasia ohiani stubborn proud”

Lady gives conditions for a date

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady shared the conditions under which she would date any suitor.

Sandra said any man who wants to take her on a date must be able to spend at least GH¢10k on her.

She added that men who do not meet this criteria should not try to seek her attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh