A video of a Ghanaian woman lambasting Salifu Amoako in the wake of his recent comments is trending

The woman advised members of Salifu Amoako's church to condemn the unjustifiable action by their founder's son

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video also varied opinions on the issue

An elderly Ghanaian woman has advised members of Alive Chapel International in the wake of a recent comment by their founder over an accident caused by his son.

In a video on TikTok, the elderly woman, overwhelmed with emotion, said the time had come for Salifu Amoako's church members to speak up.

She remarked that their attempts to defend Salifu Amoako and his 16-year-old son in the wake of the accident that had claimed two lives were wrong.

"Salifu Amoako's comments should not have been made by a man of God, and I expect members of his church to let him know that he erred. Don't support him in everything he does; if not, God's wrath may come upon you."

Ghanaians chide Salifu Amoako

Social media users who took to the video's comment section chided the embattled man of God in the wake of his statement to his church members.

Nyame Dua reacted:

"The church members should listen and listen well. This man has no respect and dignity. He is not a true man of God. He's using the church for a better life for his family. Ghana pastors big lesson.".

user9676198597599Dondiamond replied:

"Mama you are saying the truth,the members of the church are fooling too much and they are useless people."

fairbanks added:

"Lack of knowledge my people perish. Church members turns their pastors in to gods. mercy on us."

Efya added:

"Why he talks anyhow he’s arrogant and I pray he also lost a son so he can understand how bitter it is to lost a child."

Salifu Amoako scolds church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako expressed unhappiness with church members during a sermon on Sunday, October 20, 2024, for trying to cause mayhem in the wake of his arrest and court hearing.

In a video, bishop Amoako expressed deep disappointment in their actions, labelling this as a disgrace.

He further warned his congregation to distance themselves from his legal matters, suggesting that their well-intentioned interference was causing more harm than good.

