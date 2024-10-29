Content creator Akosua Diqson was one of Akua Donkor's biggest admirers and supporters on social media

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party's death has left the content creator devastated as she mourns

Her videos, which have surfaced on social media, have got many fans talking on social media

Ghanaian politician and farmer Akua Donkor has died at 72 after a short illness which led her to the Ridge Hospital.

Her death has thrown Ghana into a state of mourning as fans shed light on her political career and affable nature.

Akosua Diqson eulogises Akua Donkor

Content creator Akosua Diqson was a big admirer of Akua Donkor and her political movement.

The viral star has used soundbites from Akua Donkor's media engagements in videos which have garnered thousands of hits on TikTok.

Akosua focused her widely patronised content on canvassing votes for Akua Donkor ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

Apart from mimicking Akua Donkor, the TikToker would record herself convincing fans to support the politician in a door-to-door campaign.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator established that Akua Donkor reached out to her through her daughter.

Fans mourn Akua Donkor

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akua Donkor's tribute from Aqosua Donkor.

Abi Gail added:

When I heard the news presido was the first person that came in mind aww we lost our in coming president 🥺😪

𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 wrote:

Oh I said it. Mese Presidoo b3y3 d3n. Hy3 den wae Sister Ako🥺

AdwoaAdepa said:

Presidoo all your efforts has been in vain😭😭😭😭😭 RIP Maame 😩🥹😭😭

NANA K GYASI FAUSBERT added:

To vote for Mahama paaa deɛ anka I will vote for Akua Donkor Ghost RIP Mum 😭😭

Lydia Forson mourns Akua Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Forson had shared her regrets about the loss of Akua Donkor.

The star actress, who recently turned 40, was in disbelief and noted that she hoped the news was not true.

She wrote on social media recounting how she spoke highly about Akua Donkor's smartness, which fueled her political career and ambitions in multiple elections.

