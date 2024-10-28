Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is set to support some members of his infamous Philadelphia movement

The renowned televangelist with branches across Ghana announced his plans during a church service

Lil Win took to social media to hype his spiritual leader as he anticipates the execution of the money-sharing plans

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has joined a tall list of members from the Believers Worship Center anticipating their spiritual leader's plans for 2025.

This comes after Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah announced his bid to disburse funds to his members.

The leader of the infamous Philadelphia movement is known for his hot takes during sermons and consistent efforts to flex his wealth.

In the video shared by Lil Win, Adom Kyei-Duah established that he would disburse GH₵50 million in 2025.

It's unclear what the religious leader's criteria for selecting his beneficiaries would be. In the meantime, Lil Win has begun counting down to the execution of Adom Kyei-Duah's plans.

Adom Kyei-Duah appears to be one of Ghana's wealthiest religious leaders. This year, he commissioned his 25,000-capacity church auditorium.

Fans react to Adom Kyei-Duah's plans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Adom Kyei-Duah's bid to share GH₵50m next year.

myhighestlyf quizzed:

Does he really know the cedis inside😂😂😂 some people paaaa them finnga we be kids😂😂😂

rich_man_bhayano noted:

Any serious country will hold him responsible for what he just said.What job fetched him that amount of money

ohenewaayasmin observed:

🔥🔥oh yeah man of God, God richly bless u all the time

forkuo.anderson commented:

Ok, by December de3, I'll be there for my share 😂

daniel.asare.754365 added:

"Money cannot buy the Gospel of Jesus Christ 🔥 gyimiiiii niiii you think you are doing something kronfo)"

Lil Win sprays cash in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was spotted spraying cash on his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, at his church in a viral video.

The Kumawood actor received massive cheers from the church-goers, who hailed him for his kind gesture towards their spiritual leader.

