A video of a pure water vendor speaking on Ghana's economic situation has got people talking on social media

Contrary to the general sentiment of Ghanaians that times are hard, the woman noted that times can be good with hard work

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian woman who hawks sachet water on the streets has challenged the prevailing sentiment of Ghanaians that times are hard.

In a video that has gone viral, she boldly declared that those who complain about difficult times are simply lazy.

A Ghanaian woman is speaking on Ghana's economic conditions. Image source: CitiFM

The pure water seller argued that many Ghanaians blame the government for their lack of progress in life. However, hard work is the key to success, regardless of a country's economic conditions.

Citing her life as an example, she noted that she could fend for all her kids despite selling pure water on the street.

She noted that the current administration is not responsible for the economic hardship since times change and economies expand.

Watch the video below:

Netizens disappointed in Pure Water Seller

The comments of the Ghanaian woman have triggered mixed reactions on social media. Many who shared their views in the comment section were disappointed.

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"If the economy no hard like why would a 50 year old looking woman be selling pure water on the street? She should continue spewing nonsense."

@Mcvoo2 wrote:

"This is the situation on the ground. You can sit on social media and insult her but it won’t change her vote for any drunkard."

@Overrated_Boss wrote:

"These are the who will elect your next president, so if you like don’t vote."

@CtrlAlt_KaiSage wrote:

"You are poor but you will never admit it."

@Overrated_Boss wrote:

"School good oo. Make nobody lie you."

@jayyd4L wrote:

:The country cast."

@Iam_SOAR wrote:

"The poor will continue to be poor."

Source: YEN.com.gh