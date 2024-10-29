A Ghanaian lady stirred banku with an unopened sachet of water in the mixture, claiming it prevents the food from burning

The video, shared by @chefabby on Instagram, showed the dish being prepared in large quantities for a funeral

The method sparked debates online, with some supporting the practice while others questioned its safety

A video of a Ghanaian lady preparing banku with pure water in the mixture has many talking and wondering if it is healthy.

The banku was on fire while the unopened sachet of water was in the mixture as the woman stirred it.

Ghanaian woman prepares banku with sachet water at a funeral. Photo credit: @chefabbys

In a video shared by @chefabbys on Instagram, she said it was food for a funeral and was cooked in large quantities to serve the people who attended the burial ceremony.

According to @chefabbys, when she asked why the pure water was in the banku on the fire, they said it prevents it from burning.

Others confirmed the reasoning behind the action in the comments on her post. Meanwhile, others asked how safe it is to have a sachet of water in a hot banku.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to pure water in banku

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

Dollarkesewa asked:

“Before sachet water was introduced into the system, how were they preparing the banku?”

diya_elias said:

“Someone tried it and we couldn’t find the the pure water again, I didn’t eat that banku 😂”

yeine__ wrote:

“It's not even about it being hygienic. The amount of chemicals from the plastic that is seeping into the banku is a huge cancer risk”

Evelyntsotso said:

“Interesting but Is that hygienic?😢”

son_of_oppong wrote:

“I was told by a friend that it helps to prevent smoke from getting into the banku cos of the fire wood being used”

c.decku said:

“It doesn’t prevent it from burning 🔥. It removes the burning scent in the food”

Berlyndagh wrote:

“You can even put it in jollof when you’re making plenty of them it won’t burn”

amoasiwa.n said:

“I think they want produce steam is the concept ..Steam prevent burning in general. The water will maintain the steam enough to prevent it from burning but thing is that sachet water is within not under so questionable”

