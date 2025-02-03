Popular Suncity actor, Shaka Zulu, who doubled as a lawyer has sadly passed away, breaking the hearts of many

A befitting burial has been held for the actor, born Nana Yaw Saah Aboagye, who died in December last year

Videos of his burial have surfaced on social media, igniting a wave of sorrow across the various social media platforms

Popular Ghanaian actor of Suncity fame, Nana Yaw Saah Aboagye, has been laid to rest, months after his passing.

The renowned actor who until his demise was also a lawyer passed away in December 2024, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones. He reportedly succumbed to death after a brief illness.

Until his demise, Shaka Zulu lived in the United Kingdom. Nana Yaw was a practising lawyer who graduated from the Ghana School of Law a year before his demise and also earned a BFA in Theatre Arts and an MA in International Affairs from the University of Ghana.

Family and loved ones gathered over the weekend to pay their last respects to their beloved at a befitting funeral held for him.

Watch the video below:

Sad videos of the funeral have surfaced on social media. The footages show his lovely wife weeping uncontrollably at the funeral grounds.

Watch the video below:

