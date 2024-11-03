Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, founder of KAMA Group and Nkabomhene of New Juaben, has passed away at 74

A Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of the KAMA Group of Companies, Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, has been reported dead at the age of 74.

Reports suggest that Dr Michael Agyekum Addo died on Friday, November 1, 2024, leaving behind businesses in several sectors of the country.

Dr Agyekum Addo received his PhD from the University of Ghana at 72 in 2022, proving there is no education age limit.

Before that, in 2005, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) conferred on him an honourary doctorate.

Dr Agyekum Addo founded KAMA Group in 1986 as a small drug-selling shop in Kumasi.

Aside from his business prowess, Dr Agyekum Addo was, until his demise, the Nkabomhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Dr Agyekum Addo cries about losing his money

The late businessman made the news earlier this year when he shared how the banking sector clean-up had affected his retirement savings. He was speaking at a book launch and said this because he couldn't buy the book.

"I am a 'pensioner,' and all my money—I must confess—I know I'm on air—the money that I saved to take care of my pension time has been taken over by the banking clean-up. So I don't have the money to support such a wonderful book."

"And if I tell you how much I saved for over 30 years to take care of my position now, you would weep for me. I have one of the best manufacturing companies, WHO standard, in Tema. But because my money has been locked up and they cannot give it to me, I'm having problems with my overheads. I'm telling you, either the GRA is on your neck, or the Electricity Company has come to cut off your light," he added.

Herman Chinery-Hesse dead at age 61

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman and founder of SOFTtribe Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse died.

The man who was popularly referred to as Ghana's Bill Gates reportedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on September 17, 2024.

Herman Chinery-Hesse was buried on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

