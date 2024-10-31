A resurfaced video of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako showed him supporting legal justice for anyone who kills his child

The October 12 incident, where the pastor’s unlicensed son was allegedly speeding and caused the deaths of two young ladies, has led to charges against the pastor and his wife

Social media has widely circulated the video, urging justice for the victims Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, who were recently buried

An old video of the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Elisha Salif Amoako, has popped up where he talked about what should happen to anyone who takes his child’s life.

The famous man of God, who was speaking in an interview at the time, said he expects the law to take its course in the case where someone kills his child.

Salifu Amoako says in an old video that anyone who takes the life of any of his children should be dealt with according to the law. Photo credit: BishopElishaSalifuAmoako

“The system sentences guilty people every day. As we are speaking, now someone has shot another person. So if you kill my child, the system must deal with the person. It is not about me. It is the law. The person must be imprisoned.”

The video has since been shared by several people on social media to call for justice for the two young ladies who died in a car accident after the pastor’s son hit their car from behind.

On October 12, 2024, a road accident involved Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako’s son. This has led to charges being filed against the pastor and his wife for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

Video of the accident showed that the 16-year-old was speeding before crashing into the back of the other vehicle involved in the incident.

Two persons, Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, died and have been buried.

Netizens comment on Salifu Amoako’s video

Salifu Amoako's son declared unfit

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) declared Salifu Amoako's son unfit for questioning.

A signed document by Dr Fred Salawu, the Orthopedic and trauma surgeon at UGMC, indicated that the boy had split skin grafting of his post-traumatic ulcer and was currently mobilising non-weight bearing on his right leg.

