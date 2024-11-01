The 16-year-old son of renowned Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako has made his first appearance in court after his recent accident

His father, during one of his court appearances, appealed to the court to prevent media houses from publishing his son's images

The juvenile court has granted his father's request, citing his juvenile status as the reason for their directive

A Ghanaian court has issued a directive barring journalists, bloggers, and other media outlets from reporting on the case involving the son of Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako.

This is after the renowned preacher appealed to the court to stop media houses from reporting and publishing his son's photos.

The court cited the individual's juvenile status as the reason for granting the Bishop's request. Following the granting of the request, media outlets cannot publish his name or photos.

Netizens fume over court's order

Netizens who saw videos of the court restricting the publication of the young man's case were furious. They couldn't fathom why the court would make such a decision on a crucial case, especially when two juveniles also lost their lives.

@Fresh lady wrote:

"No one can be jailed for mentioning his name they lie is he not a human being."

@kayla' Mum wrote:

"Ghana is a country for the rich."

@sweet Joan wrote:

"where was the juvenile act when the father badly sat on TV to talk about the kasoa case? hmmm Ghana may God help us all."

@Kweku Benson wrote:

"We are waiting patiently for the verdict."

@kojkyem wrote:

"He is 16, and must trialed as a adult."

@YhaaCutie wrote:

"My beloved country."

@efya sei wrote:

"Nkwasiasiem akwakwa because his father is rich abi.Indeed Ghanaian laws favours the rich ampa.God is watching."

@Ericsamackah wrote:

"I wanted to listen to the answer she gave in response to the Kasoa boys issue."

@Chris Bee179 wrote:

"Even our president some people mentioned his name to say nonsense things, how more about him."

@Fresh lady wrote:

"justice must work so think we are kids one day one day Ghana doesn't belongs to any one."

Salifu Amoako's son makes first court appearance

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that on November 1, 2024, the young son of Bishop Salifu Amoako made his first public court appearance after he was recently involved in an accident.

The young man, who is just 16 years old, moved his mother's Jaguar and reportedly lost control, resulting in a fatal accident which cost two juveniles their lives. The young man has been remanded for a week in the latest development.

