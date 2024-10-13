Global site navigation

Father Ankrah Prepares For Court Over Child's DNA Test, Laments In New Video
People

Father Ankrah Prepares For Court Over Child's DNA Test, Laments In New Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A video of Father Ankrah reacting to claims of abandoning his son has triggered reactions on social media
  • The content creator has threatened legal against a DNA facility in Kumasi that conducted an earlier paternity on the boy
  • Many people who took to the comments section of the video have commended Father Ankrah on how he has handled the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Father Ankrah has threatened legal action in the wake of the accusation of by a lady of getting her pregnant and abandoning the child.

Speaking in an interview with Pooleno Multimedia, Father Ankrah expressed unhappiness over the issue, saying that he initially conducted a paternity test on the said child, after which the results proved he was not the biological father.

Photo of Ghanaian content creator Father Ankrah and a young lady claiming to be his baby mama.
Father Ankrah opens up on plans to go to court for allegations of neglecting his child. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa/YouTube @Father Ankrah/Facebook
Source: UGC

He disclosed that his sample had again been taken for another DNA, adding if it happens that he is the actual father of the boy, he would sue the health facility where the initial paternity test was conducted.

Read also

Ghanaian mother fumes as son spends her money on GH¢8000 Apple watch, video goes viral

Father Ankrah said he would have no issues taking care of the child even if the test proves he is not the father but was quick to add that a young man has also reached out to him claiming responsibility for the lady's pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"He told me the lady's family had threatened not to enter their house. I will have no issue helping to take care of the child. I will even employ the biological father of the boy if it is discovered I am the one responsible.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Father Ankrah setting the record straight on the issue had received over 12,000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ghanaians react to FatherAnkrah's response

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended Father Ankrah regarding how he had handled the issue.

Read also

Father Ankrah maintains his stance amid baby mama allegations: "I'll never reject my blood"

@kuamejuniamaame6337 commented:

"Much respect to father, he's choosing his words right."

@Agyaboat2 added:

"Father is a very good person, the Gods should bless you."

@HamiduIssahaku-q5r added:

"Father you are right those radio stations that is how they are unprofessional stations."

Yaw Sarpong's wife goes to Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong's wife dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM.

Maame Pinamang accused her husband's family of sidelining her in his treatment.

In a TikTok video viewed by YEN.com.gh, Maame Pinamang alleged that Yaw Sarpong's family has banned her from seeing him.

Maame Pinamang opened up on how Yaw Sarpong's family kept her away from her husband before they sought spiritual help from a Pastor named Bishop JY Adu in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot: