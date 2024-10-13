A video of Father Ankrah reacting to claims of abandoning his son has triggered reactions on social media

The content creator has threatened legal against a DNA facility in Kumasi that conducted an earlier paternity on the boy

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have commended Father Ankrah on how he has handled the issue

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Father Ankrah has threatened legal action in the wake of the accusation of by a lady of getting her pregnant and abandoning the child.

Speaking in an interview with Pooleno Multimedia, Father Ankrah expressed unhappiness over the issue, saying that he initially conducted a paternity test on the said child, after which the results proved he was not the biological father.

Father Ankrah opens up on plans to go to court for allegations of neglecting his child. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa/YouTube @Father Ankrah/Facebook

Source: UGC

He disclosed that his sample had again been taken for another DNA, adding if it happens that he is the actual father of the boy, he would sue the health facility where the initial paternity test was conducted.

Father Ankrah said he would have no issues taking care of the child even if the test proves he is not the father but was quick to add that a young man has also reached out to him claiming responsibility for the lady's pregnancy.

"He told me the lady's family had threatened not to enter their house. I will have no issue helping to take care of the child. I will even employ the biological father of the boy if it is discovered I am the one responsible.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Father Ankrah setting the record straight on the issue had received over 12,000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to FatherAnkrah's response

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended Father Ankrah regarding how he had handled the issue.

@kuamejuniamaame6337 commented:

"Much respect to father, he's choosing his words right."

@Agyaboat2 added:

"Father is a very good person, the Gods should bless you."

@HamiduIssahaku-q5r added:

"Father you are right those radio stations that is how they are unprofessional stations."

Yaw Sarpong's wife goes to Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong's wife dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM.

Maame Pinamang accused her husband's family of sidelining her in his treatment.

In a TikTok video viewed by YEN.com.gh, Maame Pinamang alleged that Yaw Sarpong's family has banned her from seeing him.

Maame Pinamang opened up on how Yaw Sarpong's family kept her away from her husband before they sought spiritual help from a Pastor named Bishop JY Adu in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh