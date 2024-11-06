An elderly Ghanaian man advised a couple at their traditional marriage to avoid looking through each other’s phones

He emphasized that snooping on a partner’s phone often causes issues in marriage and does not build trust

Several social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions on the elderly man's advice for the couple

A Ghanaian elderly man advised a couple during their traditional marriage and shared a tip to help them have a lasting union.

The old man encouraged the newly married man and his wife to stay away from each other’s phones and never snoop to find out what was happening on each other’s mobile devices.

In a video shared on X by @sikaofficial1, the elderly man said that staying away from each other’s phones would bring peace to their marriage.

“Take this advice: don’t touch your partner’s phone. When a phone rings, let the owner come for it. Phone causes a lot of issues in marriages. None of you should go snooping on the other’s phone. Let there be trust and love in your marriage.”

Netizens divided over marriage advice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the elderly man’s advice shared by @sikaofficial1. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

“This is a finished man.”

@chairman607 wrote:

“This advice be authentic. The man has wisdom.”

@adamnuru22 said:

“Ebi dis kind advice weh they make people cheat in marriage …why can’t I go thru my partner’s phone.”

@rocbuoy_dejit wrote:

“After marriage there shouldn’t be nothing fishy, 💯 transparency. Bad advice.”

@MrLegendOffici1 said:

“Pick that phone my brother 😒.”

@iamdrkobo asked:

“What at all is on your phone that your own wife or husband can’t have access to?”

@kobbyreallex wrote:

“If you tell me This an elderly person. I’m not going on with the marriage again ! Why do you value phone over the marriage? You’re my wife and I have all the right to pick up your call at anytime!”

@whytalk_Ef said:

“These are conditions that breed ~“I’m not the father of the kids” ~“I realized she has been having strange calls but I regarded it as nothing”~ “she has been cheating for years” Don’t listen to just any elderly person, not just any.”

Lady finds heartbreaking chats on husband's phone

YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady lamented over the WhatsApp chat she saw on her husband's phone.

The lady said she no longer feels safe around her husband because of what she read.

The woman's issue started a debate on social media as people advised her about her marital challenge.

Source: YEN.com.gh