A video of the second Tesla Cybertruck in Ghana has been spotted at the Tema Port as its owner cleared it on November 5, 2024

The car, with a starting price of GH¢1.9 million, was matte black in colour, grabbing the attention of many Ghanaians

Many people wondered who the owner of the expensive car was as they shared their views about it in the comments

A video of another Tesla Cybertruck Beast was spotted in Ghana after it was cleared from the Tema Port on November 5, 2024.

Tesla Cybertruck Beast in Ghana

The expensive car was the Tesla Cyrbertruck Beast, which was matte black in the video. It was being driven from the container after the owner cleared it from the Tema Port.

Unfortunately, details of the person who owns the luxurious car with a starting price of $119,990 (GH¢1,967,836.00) have not been known since the video went viral.

Meanwhile, the owner of this Cybertruck would be the second person in the country after Ghanian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite to own such a luxurious car. Videos of Despite's Tesla Cybertruck took over the internet and caused a stir on October 26, 2024.

Other Ghanaians abroad have also taken to social media to show off their Cyrbertrucks including famous investor Kojo Forex, who bought his in Dubai.

Video of the Tesla Cybertruck Beast.

Reactions to Cybertruck video

Many people in the comment section said the Tesla Cybertruck's matte black colour is more beautiful than its sparkling silver counterpart.

Others also wondered who the owner of the expensive car was, as they talked about rich people in Ghana despite the country's economic challenges.

The opinions of social media users are below:

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Such a nice car to own. Well!! My brother reading this, you know the right means to get this car right? Don’t skip any of them. Take time and do a legit job; you will buy one someday. 🥹💯"

@_juliusosei said:

"The black one be nice waaaa chale. Money Dey Ghana oooo herrrr"

@Cosmic_Evidence said:

"Some were born to make it while others were born to talk about them. It's sad but I wish I was born to make it and not to talk about others."

@manuelphrimpz said:

"This car erh if ebe kantanka wey do like the way Ghanaians go drag am for here eer"

