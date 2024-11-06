A group of armed men recently attacked a jewelry shop at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra, and made away with a huge sum of money

The incident left residents and the owners of the shop who have opened up about the incident astounded

Netizens who saw videos of the owners of the shop reacting to the incident expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

The owners of a jewelry shop at Adabraka which was recently robbed in the brazen daylight has opened up about the incident

In a viral video Mr Clement Amo Baffour, one of the owners noted that the incident happened while he was on his way to the shop.

Owners of the jewelry shop recently involved in a robbery at Adabraka are speaking about the incident. Image source: Adepa TV

He noted that a customer had arrived at the shop on November 2, 2024, to sell some raw gold to them and was about leaving with the proceeds from the gold transaction.

However, the robbers intruded and made away with the money which was about GH¢6.2 million.

The co-owner of the business also shared some details about the incident. He noted that the thieves made off with not only the proceeds from the recent transaction but also additional personal funds belonging to the victim.

Watch the video below:

Same shop was robbed in July 2024

Speaking in another interview, Mr Baffour indicated that this was not the first time a jewelry shop was robbed. He recounted that a similar incident occurred earlier, in July 2024. With this incident, he noted that the thieves made away with items worth GH¢1 million.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with owners of jewelry shop

Netizens who saw the videos of the owners of the shop reacting to the robbery incident expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the posts. Many sympathised with the owners of the shop.

@koffiy wrote:

"but why did u keep money in your shop."

@F._A._R._U._K

"Meaning the money is not his but rather for a customer."

@Pampii media wrote:

"All this money giga still day trust nana Addo government n investing."

@Oceanmoney wrote:

"And why should you even have $1million dollars on you, and I even believe that the man is even a suspect."

@TRINITY wrote:

"But why don't they rather deal with checks instead of physical cash."

@Honey bunny wrote:

"I know him very well he is a good man it unfortunate this happened he doesn’t come to work early."

@Big Dallas wrote:

"If it happened twice this year then please change workers."

Robbers' getaway vehicle tracked to Ashaiman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the vehicle involved in the robbery had been tracked back to Ashaiman.

This is after security agencies released images of the Toyota Highlander leaving the crime scene at Adabraka in Accra.

