A brilliant physically challenged boy has defied the odds against him to achieve academic excellence at the junior high level.

The young man, identified as Alajohn, excelled in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) after the results were released recently.

A brilliant physically-challenged boy gains admission to Prempeh College after excelling in the 2024 BECE. Photo credit: @amaroshakur13/TikTok.

Due to his impressive BECE results, Alajohn, a former Junior High School student of the Ɛnso Nyame Yɛ Basic School, has been placed at Prempeh College in Kumasi.

Prempeh College is one of the most prestigious and highly sought-after senior high schools in Ghana.

In a video posted on TikTok by Amaro Shakur, a youth activist, Alajohn, sitting in a wheelchair, appealed to the general public for financial assistance to continue his education at Prempeh College.

The father of the physically challenged boy said he was not in a good place financially to buy all the items on the prospectus for his child.

Some of the items needed by Alajohn to take up his place at Prempeh College included a mattress, trunk, and textbooks among others.

"I have completed school and gained admission to Prempeh College. but we don't have money to buy the items on the prospectus. I need a mattress and trunk, so please help me," he pleaded.

Secondary education in Ghana is free, however, parents are required to cover the cost of the items on the prospectus.

This is the reason why Alajohn is appealing to the general public for financial assistance.

Benevolent individuals and organisations who wish to help Alajohn further his education can reach out to him on 249394685 (Momo name: Muntari Ayoba Mohammed).

Ghanaians call for support for Alajohn

Upon coming across the video shared by Amaro Shakur, Ghanaians called for support for Alajohn.

@MaameEsiAba said:

"The government doesn’t think about special people so don’t send him to such school he will suffer hmm."

@Seidu halimatu also said:

"good people of ghana help this guy please."

@Dj smash gh🇬🇭 commented:

"It’s a pity, but we can start by sending small small money to them, it shall be well."

9-tear-old bags six ones in BECE

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a nine-year-old boy left many in awe after his BECE result popped up on social media.

The nine-year-old JHS graduate passed the BECE with flying colours as he got six ones.

Many Ghanaians who saw the result slip praised the intelligent boy, while others raised concerns about his age

