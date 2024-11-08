A video of a Ghanaian woman speaking on why she would pardon a partner who cheats with an ex over one who cheats with a new lover has surfaced online

In the video, she indicated that while the former may have been persuaded into cheating, the latter had intentions to cheat

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with many stating entertaining an ex in a new relationship was unacceptable

A Ghanaian woman has opened up on why she would forgive a partner who cheats with an ex rather than a partner who cheats with a new lover.

She noted that while a partner who cheated with an ex-lover may have been persuaded, the former probably had intentions and planned to cheat.

A Ghanaian woman is speaking on why cheating with an ex was more pardonable than with a new lover. Image source: Silent Beads

Source: TikTok

"If you cheat with an ex, it's okay. But if you cheat with someone new, it means you wanted her that's why you went in for her," she said.

She contended that exes are mostly troublesome and know how to bring their former partners down.

"They know where to touch, what do you, the kind of food, how to invite you, etc. So exes are like poison. They always know how to get their way out but if you go in for someone new, it means you had feelings for her that's why you went in for her," she added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video about the Ghanaian lady expressed their views in the video's comments section. Many opposed the view of reconnecting with an ex-lover.

@Aaron Addo51 wrote:

"I need her. wanna meet her."

@osika afia dwomoh wrote:

"So the question is why entertain an ex."

@Barrister wrote:

"Never entertain your ex when you are in a serious relationship."

@Baby Naa wrote:

"There’s no way I’ll be friends with my ex never."

@Regie123 wrote:

"Eeeeeiiiiii you have suffered more than me."

Lady shares why she'd date her ex

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had opened up about why she would return to date her ex-boyfriend.

In a viral video, she noted that she would return to her former partner if he had money and was willing to spend it on her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh