Ghanaian presenter Afia Fabregas left Ghana for Germany in search of greener pastures but did not stay for long

She said she did not stay because she noticed that Ghanaians in Germany were lonely people and it deterred her

Netizens who watched the video of Afia Fabregas explaining herself commended her for returning home to Ghana

A Ghanaian lady who travelled to Germany to improve her living conditions said she returned home after two weeks.

Former radio presenter Afia Fabregas said everyone who wanted to help her settle in Germany would ask for a favour.

Afia Fabregas says she stayed in Germany for only two weeks and returned to Ghana. Photo credit: Afya Boadiwaa Fabregaz III

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the Kingdom FM personality said that although she was famous in Ghana, she did not have any money, hence her decision to travel.

Therefore, she left her job at the radio station in 2021 with the intention of working to earn enough money.

However, when she got to Germany, she learned that the easiest way to become a citizen was to give birth to a citizen. Afia Fabregas also realised that the Ghanaians in Germany were downcast.

“When I reached Germany, I noticed the Ghanaians there were lonely. I also learned the only way for me to be a citizen was to give birth. Several men I knew gave me this option. They would often tell me that they wanted to help me, and what they meant was that they wanted to impregnate me.”

Afia Fabregas said her two weeks in Germany were emotional and she cried daily.

“I cried all the time for those two weeks, and then I made up my mind to return to Ghana to start over again. It was not an easy decision neither was the journey.”

Afia Fabregas said she returned to Ghana to the business she left behind and had decided to focus on this instead.

Netizens react to Afia Fabregas' story

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments by netizens on the video of Afia Fabregas.

@barbudo12 said:

"Great interviewee! This positive woman is an example for Ghanaian youth."

@johncooper7042 wrote:

"I’m even teary. I swear all that she said was nothing but the truth. I’m even tired of staying here in Hamburg. Too bad and stressful life."

@uwaisabubakarhamza4999 said:

"Her story is just the quintessential story of overcoming obstacles."

@frankwyatt2062 wrote:

"Beautiful interview, this woman will be great and great."

@Opana-sc3fb said:

"Your experience is in Germany. No all places are like that. The secret is, if you will succeed in abroad ,it depends on who will receive you or direct or assist you."

@kalonjeebless wrote:

"The woman is an epitome of discipline, dedication, hard work, and resilience."

Ghanaian in Germany wants to return to Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian in Germany intends to return home because he makes more from local businesses than from his job in Europe.

Kobby said he lived comfortably in Ghana but relocated due to fraud rumours. Social media users who watched his video gave varying advice on his situation.

