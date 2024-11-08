A video of a Ghanaian market woman extending a helping hand to a content creator has surfaced on social media

The content creator who was running a social experiment pretended to be ill to see if anyone would help

Netizens who saw the video commended the woman who rushed to the scene with a sachet of water to help

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian market woman has won the admiration of many social media users after a video of her extending a helping hand to a stranger surfaced on social media.

The stranger was a content creator who was performing a social experiment. The video captures the young man walking in the market pretending to be ill.

A Ghanaian market is receiving free cash after helping a stranger. Image source: Cristuqs

Source: Twitter

He suddenly dropped to his knees, and clutched to his belly as if he had a stomach ache. To his amusement, most of the female traders rushed to the scene to ask what was wrong with him.

The market woman who was so worried did not just look on, but rushed to buy him a sachet of water.

Her gesture warmed the hearts of the content creator who offered her a flower and some money in appreciation for her kindness.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Ghanaian woman for her gesture

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman was touched. They commended her in the comment section of the video.

@ericboatenggh wrote:

"Those saying why he ignored the woman who brought him something to sit on, why don’t you ask for her number and send her money."

@Olyva_ wrote:

"I love Ghana."

@ewura__abena wrote:

"We are good people. Leo CULU Moh INT Miami."

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

"U should have given the other woman too."

@F4F_time wrote:

"Such people with humanity."

@sheilairenenarh wrote:

"Yeahh we know right."

@ellyserwaaa wrote:

"Saw this yesterday."

@Content_Nyame_ wrote:

"Until then take do you."

Security man's kindness inspires generous man

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a security guard also exhibited kindness to a content creator.

'The content creator pretended to be broke and approached the security guard for money. To his amusement, the security man offered the money without hesitation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh