A video of a student of UMaT's innovative project has surfaced on social media, leaving many in awe

The innovation is an assistive robot, design to aid children with disabilties in eating, while ensuring their safety

Netizens who saw the video were proud of the young man and hailed him in the comment section of the post

A final-year student at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has warmed hearts on social media after developing an innovative assistive robot.

In a video, the young man, Mintah Frederick, popularly known as Newton, fluanted the prototype of the assistive robot.

A Ghanaian student is building a robot that can assist children with special needs. Image source: SikaOfficial

The innovation is designed to assist children with disabilities in eating. In the video circulating online, a young lady was captured sitting behind the robot, while it fed her from a bowl.

The robot, which has been designed to improve the quality of life for children with disabilities, is equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, which enables it to identify and grasp food from a source and feed its users.

Netizens commend UMaT student over his innovation

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the young man's innovation. Many hailed him in the comments section of the video.

@kwabenaMarabola wrote:

"Ghana is really improving in the Technology sector."

@DwomohChristian wrote:

"A good start."

@Kobi_Stereo wrote:

"He really try oo but by the time the robot go spoon feed you finish then nkitinkiti bab you."

@al_varo777 wrote:

"That’s brilliant. He go cash out soon."

@Brensmann wrote:

"Before you say sh!t about this, remember it’s just a prototype. It could be more advanced if he gets the assistance so don’t be asking empty questions."

@DerrickingW wrote:

"Impressive work. Developing assistive technology for individuals with disabilities is both admirable and impactful. For continued success, he should consider testing the prototype in diverse settings to refine its reliability and adaptability. Analyzing feedback from potential users and care professionals will also be key to enhancing its functionality and practical value in the health and care industry."

Talented Ghanaian man build robot

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had built a robot and was instructing it in Twi.

Netizens who saw the video marvelled and took to the comment section to express their views.

