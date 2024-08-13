The Upper West region of Ghana experienced rainfall after Imams in Manwe and Kpongu led Salaatul Istisqa, a special prayer for rain

The communities, heavily reliant on rain for their crops, were worried due to a two-week drought during the peak of the rainy season

The Regional Chief Imam said that he was planning to lead another prayer for more consistent rainfall to ensure a bountiful harvest

The Upper West region recorded some rainfall after the Islamic community in Manwe and Kpongu prayed fervently for water.

The two places are farming communities in the Wa East District and Wa Municipal in the Upper West region.

The Imams in these farming communities led the prayers because they had not seen rain for over two weeks, even though it was the peak of the rainy season.

This left the community's members, mainly farmers, in despair as their crops wilted due to the poor water supply.

The farmers in these parts often rely on the rain to help their crops grow. This meant that their yields would be low, which would also affect their profit.

These concerns caused the Imams in both communities to lead their people in Salaatul Istisqa, a special Islamic prayer for rain.

A day after the prayers, rain fell in the region. The people in these two communities believe Allah responded to prayers, which gave them hope that their crops will yield a good harvest.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi, said he would lead another Salaatul Istisqa prayer in the region to pray for a more consistent and sufficient rain to allow for a bigger harvest.

Netizens comment on rainfall in Upper West

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the social media post made by @eddie_wrt.

@i_am_breakers said:

"The Wa central Imam also led a prayer for rains on Monday and it rained that very evening. Allah Is great!!!!!!"

@Quabina_Single6 wrote:

"How about pray for a better life instead Pray for Jobs, Amenities, Hospitals etc"

@AMLJYAP said:

"Must have read the weather maybe 🫣🫣"

@osofothomas wrote:

"Woow"

@IbrahGh4 said:

"Allah is the greatest 🙏🏿"

@alalingabia wrote:

"Allah Akbar 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Source: YEN.com.gh