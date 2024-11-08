A security guard's selfless act inspired a content creator to reward him handsomely

In a video posted on TikTok, the content creator pretended to be broke and approached the security guard for money, which he offered without hesitation

Impressed by the guard's kindness, the content creator said that it was a test and proceeded to generously reward him with GH¢200

A Ghanaian security officer's act of kindness to a stranger has touched the heart of a generous man.

A video circulating on social media shows a security guard sitting at his duty post when a stranger approaches and begs for GH¢5.00.

A Ghanaian Security Officer inspires a generous man with his act of kindness. Photo credit: @mr.taurusgoa_usa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Without hesitation, the security guard, whose name has yet to be confirmed, reached into his pocket and handed GH¢10.00 to the stranger.

Unbeknownst to the guard, the stranger was a social media content creator,who was conducting a social experiment, pretending to be broke to test people's kindness.

When asked by the content creator why he decided to help, the security guard replied, 'It's only human to be kind."

Hvaing been touched by the security officer's ack of kindness, the content creator decided to return the favour.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the content creator, identified as Mr.Taurusgoa, rewarding the security officer with GH¢200.00.

The security, unexpected of the reward, thnaked the content creator profusely fir the gesture.

The content creator explained why he decided to conduct the social experiment after uploading the video of his encounter with the security guard, which was recorded secretly, on social media.

"With my new chest camera. I decided to test the kindness of this security man and he gave me 10 cedis after I asked for 5 cedis. I surprised her with 200 cedis back and he was so happy," he wrote in the caption.

Netizens testify to the security guard's kindness

Some netixens who came across the video said they knew the security guard, describing him as a kind person.

@Spartan said:

"He is so kind paa I know him at Adjirigano."

@Nicholas amoabeng said:

"Oh yeah, the security guy is good guy and humble. I know him very well."

@OFFICIAL_NATION commented:

"the guy is my brother God bless you more."

Content creator support a street hawker

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a content creator showed loved to a street hawker, who is visually-impaired.

The content creator presented an amount of GH¢4,000 to the visually impaired woman in addition to some foodstuffs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh