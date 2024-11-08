Ghanaian Security Officer's Random Act of Kindness Inspires a Generous Man to Bless Him
- A security guard's selfless act inspired a content creator to reward him handsomely
- In a video posted on TikTok, the content creator pretended to be broke and approached the security guard for money, which he offered without hesitation
- Impressed by the guard's kindness, the content creator said that it was a test and proceeded to generously reward him with GH¢200
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A Ghanaian security officer's act of kindness to a stranger has touched the heart of a generous man.
A video circulating on social media shows a security guard sitting at his duty post when a stranger approaches and begs for GH¢5.00.
Without hesitation, the security guard, whose name has yet to be confirmed, reached into his pocket and handed GH¢10.00 to the stranger.
Unbeknownst to the guard, the stranger was a social media content creator,who was conducting a social experiment, pretending to be broke to test people's kindness.
When asked by the content creator why he decided to help, the security guard replied, 'It's only human to be kind."
Hvaing been touched by the security officer's ack of kindness, the content creator decided to return the favour.
The video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the content creator, identified as Mr.Taurusgoa, rewarding the security officer with GH¢200.00.
The security, unexpected of the reward, thnaked the content creator profusely fir the gesture.
The content creator explained why he decided to conduct the social experiment after uploading the video of his encounter with the security guard, which was recorded secretly, on social media.
"With my new chest camera. I decided to test the kindness of this security man and he gave me 10 cedis after I asked for 5 cedis. I surprised her with 200 cedis back and he was so happy," he wrote in the caption.
Netizens testify to the security guard's kindness
Some netixens who came across the video said they knew the security guard, describing him as a kind person.
@Spartan said:
"He is so kind paa I know him at Adjirigano."
@Nicholas amoabeng said:
"Oh yeah, the security guy is good guy and humble. I know him very well."
@OFFICIAL_NATION commented:
"the guy is my brother God bless you more."
Content creator support a street hawker
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a content creator showed loved to a street hawker, who is visually-impaired.
The content creator presented an amount of GH¢4,000 to the visually impaired woman in addition to some foodstuffs.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.