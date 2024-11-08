Multiple award-winning actor John Dumelo has replaced the faulty streetlights in the Aiport Residential Area

He shared a video of official of the Electricity Company of Ghana replacing the faulty streetlgiths in the morning of November 8, 2024

Many Ghanaians applauded him, while others advised him in the comment section of the social media post

Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has replaced the faulty streets lights in the Aiport Residential Area and he shared a video on social media.

John Dumelo replaces faulty streetlights

On his Instagram page, Mr Dumelo noted that in the morning of November 8, 2024, he embarked on an initiative to replace the faulty streetlights in the Airport Residential Area.

"This morning, I started replacing faulty streetlights in the Airport residential area."

In the video's caption, he noted that the streetlgiths has been off for so many years and no one seemed to care about replacing them.

He highlighted that the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents deserved better and that he was there for them.

"These streetlights have been off for years and noone seems to care. AYAWASO WEST DESERVES BETTER!!! ##Dumelo4Mp#idey4u"

The seasoned actor shared a video of certified electricians from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at work getting the faulty streetlgihts replaced.

John Dumelo replaces the streetlights.

Reactions to John Dumelo's video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding John Dumelo's campaign and his hard work in the constituency:

ruth_affy said:

"We hope this continues even after you win the parliamentary seat"

trust_few0 said:

"In Ghana I think we have to vote every year like we will always see government workers working hard from August to December."

young_moni_1 said:

"Bro this time u will win. Trust me."

iamdebbyliber said:

"My Hon. Dumelo, MO. See you've won wai. This time there's nothing they can do about it."

