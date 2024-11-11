A Ghanaian man based in Germany has encouraged his fellow countrymen and women to seek opportunities abroad

He said there are a lot of jobs available in Germany and that it was easier to secure one once one's regal residence is sorted out

Several Ghanaians who wished to travel abroad seemed inspired by the German-based young man's advise

A young Ghanaian man based in Germany has urged his fellow citizens to move abroad to seek better opportunities for themselves.

Opening up about his life abroad in an interview with Zionfelix, the unidentified man suggested moving to Europe had been beneficial to him and his relatives back home.

Because of the many opportunities available, the German-based Ghanaian man said it was easier to get a job in his new country of residence.

"Once you have your document, Germany is secured. Getting a job here is easier. Every blessed day, if you lose your work today, you can get some the next day. I won't lie to you. There are jobs in Germany," he said.

Netizens who wish to relocate abroad encouraged

The Ghanaian man's interview with Zionfelix seemed to have encouraged some netizens who wish to relocate abroad for greener pastures, as they thronged the comment section to express their desires to seek opportunities overseas.

@Authority Fysikal said:

"I wish to go there but to get money to travel is hard."

@YOHANE AMBLEZZ also said:

"me self i day look good agent to go der."

German borga vows never to return home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, who has lived in Germany for 14 years, vowed never to return to Ghana.

The man, known as Jacob, explained that he would not return to Ghana because his parent never showed him love.

Jacob, who relocated to Germany after many years in Libya, said his parents left him to the care of his uncle, as a child, who maltreated him.

The German-based man said although he had no intention to return to Ghana, would still provide for his siblings because they are innocent of whatever happened to him.

