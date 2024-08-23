Ghanaian Man Living In Germany Says He’d Never Return To Ghana: “I Have No Reason To Go Home”
- Jacob, a Ghanaian man who has lived in Germany for 14 years, said he would not come back to Ghana due to the bad memories he has
- He said he had a difficult childhood, a lack of parental love, and started taking care of himself at a young age
- Several social media users commented on his story, consoling him and sharing how they can also relate
A Ghanaian man living in Germany, Jacob, has indicated that he would not come back to his home country again.
Jacob, who has lived in the European country for 14 years, gave some reasons for his decision.
In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Jacob said his parents never showed him love, which makes it difficult for him to return.
“I did not stay with my parents when I was growing up. My mother made me live with my uncle and his family, and they maltreated me. I moved out of home at 16 and started taking care of myself.”
Jacob added that he hustled to get to Libya and finally travel to Europe. He first landed in Italy and travelled to Germany.
He said he only takes care of his siblings but currently has no intentions of returning to Ghana since his memories of Ghana are not good ones.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Jacob's SVTV Africa interview
Several Ghanaians who watched the video commented and consoled Jacob for what he has been through. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:
@danjones1335 said:
“This is very sad with parents which can’t take care of their children rather is giving birth to more children. Very sad story.”
@akosuaasiedu3949 wrote:
“Some parents think its all bout giving birth”
@salomeykoi8963 said:
“I started tearing up when he began sharing his story cos I can relate to mine story DJ. God's favour will be upon you till eternity bro. Bless you”
@marthamensah5398 wrote:
“What a sad story eeeiiiiiii parents, may God help you to achieve your dreams...”
@emeliathompson3453 said:
“There are two sides to a story”
@Akodds233 wrote:
“It’s sad the amount of us that can relate to this. There’s got to be a better way”
Ghanaian in UK wants to come home
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana, a Ghanaian living in the UK, said she wanted to return home.
Diana explained that she initially believed life abroad was what would lead to her success and prosperity.
Mr Happiness weighs in on Dr Mensa Otabil's advice on marriage: "Stay single if you want to be happy"
However, her perspective changed upon arrival in the first week when she experienced the harsh realities and challenges.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
