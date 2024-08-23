Kobby, a Ghanaian man in Germany, plans to return to Ghana as he earned more from his businesses there than from his current job in Germany

Kobby said he previously owned a thriving business and lived comfortably in Ghana but left due to rumours of fraud

Initially planning a short stay, he has so far stayed in Germany for three months due to advice from his friends

Kobby, a Ghanaian man living in Germany, intends to return to Ghana very soon.

The young man said he would like to return to Ghana after he compared his income in Ghana to what he receives in Germany.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kobby said he owned two businesses in Ghana and lived comfortably; however, he decided to travel out of the country mainly because of rumours that he was involved in internet fraud. He tried to get a US visa, but that did not happen, although he was later able to get a German visa.

Kobby added that his businesses in Ghana gave him more than his job in Germany.

“In Germany, I don’t live half the lifestyle I used to in Ghana. I owned a house and bought cars. There was a time when people accused me of doing online fraud, but that was not true. The rumours were so much and it made me uncomfortable. That was why I decided to travel abroad,” he said.

According to Kobby, when Kobby arrived in Germany, he planned to stay for a few days, but his friends convinced him to stay longer. So far, he has been in Germany for three months and now wants to return to Ghana.

“I gave up and wanted to report myself to the immigration to be deported. I don’t earn as much as I did when I was in Ghana. I spent more in Ghana each week than what I make here in Germany,” he said.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaian in Italy needs money to return home

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Kusi, a Ghanaian man living in Italy, was stranded and needed money to return to Ghana.

Kwame, who claimed to be from a royal family in Berekum, said he lived well when he arrived in Italy but fell into poverty.

He added that he only needed €350 (GH¢4,679) to help him return to Ghana.

