A video of Ghanaian actor Kwame Gee and his wife sharing their experience living abroad has surfaced online

In the video, the couple challenged the perception that life abroad is all rosy, sharing details of some of their experiences to back their claim

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. Some sympathised with them while others shared their own experiences

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor/TikToker Kwame Gee and his wife have shared their experience living in Canada in a TikTok video.

Contrary to the widely held perception that life abroad is all rosy, the couple touched on some of the challenges they have encountered during their stay in foreign shores.

Kwame Gee and his wife are sharing their experience living abroad. Image source: Berths Family

Source: TikTok

The couple in the video disclosed some of the expenses they incur, including rent. They noted that they spend about GH¢46,800 a month on rent in Canada.

They said that aside from the rent, they also have to take care of other expenses, such as their wards' fees, upkeep money as well as allocations for basic needs including, groceries and utilities.

Another challenge they mentioned in the video was the unfavourable weather conditions in Canada. The couple noted that the weather was extremely cold which requires them to use a heater to warm up their home every now and then.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Kwame Gee's video

Netizens who saw the video greeted Kwame Gee and his wife’s comment with mixed reactions. Some netizens shared their experiences.

@Ama Nimaakowaah wrote:

"Rent in abroad is soo expensive."

@lexbrodirvon wrote:

"Canadian dollars - be precise."

@Jackmar wrote:

"I see what you did there."

@Sony Ricch wrote:

"I live in the USA my rent is free. … travel. That is the best way."

@514450xxx wrote:

"They are living beyond their means. Why rent a single family house or buy a single when you don't have the means. A 3 bedroom apartment is 1700-2300 $/month."

Ghanaian lady regrets travelling abroad

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had expressed regret after relocating abroad.

In a video, she noted that she had always wished to relocate abroad and had prayed over it on Alpha Hour.

However, when she finally moved,the weather conditions made life unbearable for her. Netizens who saw the video in the comment section sympathised with her.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh