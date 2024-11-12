A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his painful heartbreak story has surfaced on social media, leaving many awestruck

In the video, he noted that a lady he thought was his girlfriend broke his heart in a way he never expected

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with him, while others laughed over the post

A Ghanaian man was heartbroken after a lady he dearly loved betrayed him. In a video, he noted that he had been in a relationship with a lady for years but later realised nothing existed between them.

According to him, while he perceived the lady as her one and only, she had many options with men.

Narrating his ordeal, he noted that he found out the truth one day when the lady visited him. She used the washroom during her visit and mistakenly left her phone there.

The young man stumbled upon the phone and realised something strange. In his video, he said the lady had received over twenty missed calls from a number.

This prompted him to go through her call log. After doing that, he observed a number had been saved, “Uber Driver.”

Curious to find out who it was, he called it and revealed that it was his phone. He noted that this left him heartbroken since he didn’t even know how to drive.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young man’s story

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some sympathised with him, others were disappointed in the lady.

@Tiwarh wrote:

"Don’t leave her ! Sit her down and get a song like the sound…and talk to her 🥹she will change.! if she’s not being pride."

@Sakina wrote:

"Hmm bro sorry but please heal first before getting into another one."

@livedoor wrote:

"but 8 years Is too much bro she may think u are not going to marry her."

@KOJO STICKS wrote:

"God just saved you ma guy. Activate Rule number 5 and work on your self."

@ceo_pentop wrote:

"Still reminding My ex Nurse Nana Ama at kasoa hospital this evening , I will come for my fridge."

@Nana _Ama wrote:

"But wotwi Uber anaaaa twiwen’t you?"

@Lolo Diamond odogwu wrote:

"8 good years what were u waiting for ? She feels u won’t marry her,,, that’s why she seeing someone behind u."

