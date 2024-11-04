A young Ghanaian researcher with the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Dr Michael Mensah has been honoured in Japan

The young man was presented with the Outstanding Presentation Award at the University of Tsukuba

The Outstanding Presentation Award was instituted by the Intercultural Education Society of Japan to recognise and encourage young researchers from across the globe

Dr Michael Mensah, a researcher at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has achieved academic excellence far away in Asia.

The young scientist won the Outstanding Presentation Award at the University of Tsukuba in Japan.

Dr Michael Mensah was presented with the award at the University of Tsukuba’s summer research program after impressing the panel with his impressive academic prowess

UHAS, in a post on X, congratulated the young researcher for making the Ho-based university proud.

Dr Michael Mensah, in response to the X post by UHAS, said he was extremely excited to have been honoured with the award.

"Honored to receive the Outstanding Presentation Award at the University of Tsukuba’s Summer Research Program! Grateful for the opportunity to learn and collaborate with amazing researchers. Here’s to more discoveries ahead," he wrote.

The Outstanding Presentation Award

The Outstanding Presentation Award is organized annually by the Intercultural Education Society of Japan (IESJ).

The award scheme was instituted to encourage young scientists to come out with groundbreaking research.

Every year, a junior researcher is awarded the most outstanding contribution among individual paper presentations from across the world.

Dr Michael Mensah's friends congratulate him

Dr Michael Mensah's friends, upon coming across his X post, flooded his comment section with congratulatory words.

