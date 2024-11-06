A young Ghanaian lady has called out landlords and homeowners for emboldening agents to extort accommodation seekers

In a video, the lady said due to the scarcity of rooms in the cities the agents take advantage of rent-seekers, charging all manner of unapproved fees from them

Her comments appeared to have resonated well with some Ghanaians on social media, as they thronged her comment section to share their views

A young lady has called out landlords in Ghana for emboldening accommodation agents to extort room seekers.

Many Ghanaian landlords and homeowners have listed their apartments to agents to rent and lease out for them.

A young lady calls out Ghanaian landlords for allowing accommodation agents to extort room seekers. Photo credit: @endiluxbeauty/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, according to the Ghanaian lady, identified on TikTok as @endiluxbeauty, the agents take advantage of the situations to extort individuals who are in desperate need of accommodation.

Taking to social media to vent, the young lady said she even when the room seekers walk to the landlords and homeowners to seek out the rooms, they refuse to rent them without the involvement of the agents.

"Ghanaian landlords, see, what you people are doing is very bad. It's extremely very, very bad. You build a house, and call agents to rent it out. It's understandable, but why would we come and you would tell us that the house is in the care of the agents and so we should come through the agents?" she said.

She said before taking a room seeker to view an available room, the agents charge what they call a moving fee, which ranges between GH¢50 to GH¢250.

"Tell me why the moving fee is GH¢250 and aside from that I'm supposed to pay for transportation. This means that before I go to the house for viewing, I would spend almost GH¢400 moving fee and transportation, and if it's not somewhere I really like, I have to move to the next agent. Why do you do this?" She quizzed.

Aside from the moving fee, she also stated that when the room was finally secured, the agents charged 10 per cent of the rent charges from the tenants as a commission for helping them find accommodation.

"Even the 10 per cent, they are not supposed to take it from tenants. It should be from the landlords, but let's just accept that because it has become the norm, why can't you take five per cent?" she quizzed again.

Ghanaians react to the lady's complaints

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions from Ghanaians to the lady's complaints after watching the video on TikTok.

@Just Mliwomor said:

"By law it is 5 %."

@endiluxbeauty replied:

"Waaa see oooo but they are taking 10% ooo."

@Kris_Glam_Bridal also said

"Hmm this issue, an agent told me to come pick him from his location to where the apartment is meanwhile it’s just 1 minute drive from where I was. And he has taken agent fee too."

@kobbytarantino7 commented:

"These are some of the things our lawmakers should be making laws on but they don't care."

Ghanaian lady condemns high rent prices

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a lady took to social media to cry out and call for landlords in the country to fix their high rent prices.

A video posted on TikTok captured the lady lamenting and explaining how difficult it was for people to get decent accommodation in a place like Kasoa.

Her video touched the hearts of many people who commented on the post to comfort her and share their thoughts

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh