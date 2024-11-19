A video of a Ghanaian prophet advising Mohammed Kudus regarding the Black Stars has gone viral

This comes after he opened up on why he should not wear the number 10 jersey for the senior national team

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varying opinions on the disclosure made by the prophet

The Head Pastor of Wordlight Revival Centre Worldwide, Prophet Clement Quansah, popularly known as Prophet Clement Testimony, has delivered a message to Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Prophet Clement Testimony singled out the West Ham United player, saying his poor performance for the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifiers had a spiritual twist.

Ghanaian prophet advises Kudus in trending video. Photo credit: @Ghana Black Stars/Facebook @Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Delving into the details, he explained that Kudus has performed abysmally for the senior national team recently due to his decision to wear the number ten jersey.

"The biggest mistake the coach made was to give you the number 10 jersey; Kudus return to your number 20 jersey right now. Tell the coach you will not wear the number 10 jersey in the next match."

He also appealed to Kudus not to accept any captaincy role from the Black Stars, explaining that he was not bound to lead the team now.

"Let them give the captain armband to Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew. Your time will come. The realms are fighting you, and your career is at stake," he added.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 1000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the message for Kudus

Netizens who commented on the video advised Kudus to heed the advice of the Ghanaian prophet.

@PeterMWALE-jw3ry commented:

"Ghana people you must listen to the voice of the prophet. I followed the warning of the prophet and this is the fourth video. Am a Zambian but I followed this issue because I love African football."

@kwameedmilson commented:

"Before he played the penalty, I said that he was going to miss it. God bless you for keeping us updated about the happenings around us."

@Joa32 replied:

"Prophet of God, whatever you are saying is true. Before our last but two matches, I dreamt that, Andre was playing for Ghana, and we won by 2."

@nanaamaserwaadarkwah7636 commented:

"How I pray he will not just hear this but act on it!!! Father help us!!!"

Anthony Yeboah laments about Black Stars' call-up

Former Black Stars striker Anthony Yeboah has complained about the selection process for Ghana’s senior national team.

In an interview with Happy FM, Yeboah said he approached a team official with a promising player recommendation but was asked to pay money.

He made the disclosure after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

Source: YEN.com.gh