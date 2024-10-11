A popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Philip Osei Bonsu has been called to the Ghanaian bar

The broadcaster, who hosts the Ekosiisen show on Asempa FM was sworn in as a lawyer on Friday, October 11, 2024

Having excelled in the media profession, Mr Osei Bonsu will now be relishing a successful career in legal practice.

Renowned Ghanaian radio personality, Philip Osei Bonsu, has achieved a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Philip Osei Bonsu, who hosts the Ekosiisen show on Acrra-based Asempa FM was sworn in as a lawyer on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Philip Osei Bonsu, a media personality, becomes a lawyer after passng the Ghana Law School. Photo credit: Osei Bonsu OB/Facebook.

This comes after the host of the popular afternoon political talk show passed the Ghana Law School at Makola in Accra.

The ace broadcaster, under the wings of the Multimedia Group Limited as general manager of Asempa FM, was part of the 2024 cohort of barristers and solicitors called to the Ghanaian bar by the General Legal Council of Ghana.

Mr Osei Bonsu is an alumnus of the University of Ghana, (UG) where he was awarded First Class Honors in Linguistics and Theatre Arts.

After graduating from the UG, the Ekosiisen host, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, enrolled at the Robert Gordon University in Scotland, where he graduated with an MSc in Corporate Communication and Public Affairs.

Earning the prefix Esq to his name, Philip Osei Bonsu's academic success showed that with determination one can achieve anything they set their sights on.

Considering his background as a little boy in Elubo, a border town in the Western Region of Ghana, Mr Osei Bonsu Esq's inspiring journey thus far would be a feat that many of his folks back home would be aiming to emulate.

Friends and family congratulate Mr Osei Bonsu

Friends and family of Mr Osei Bonsu Esq, affectionately known as OB, thronged the comment section of a Facebook post to congratulate him on his call to the Ghanaian bar.

@Francis Akoto said:

"Congratulations BH defend only innocent and defenceless people."

@Akosua Manu also said:

"Awwwww! Congratulations."

@Daniel Koranteng Kwagyiri wrote:

"Congratulations Sir. Osei Bonsu OB. Keep on wining my Brother."

Ebenezer K Yeboah also said:

"We pray that the good Lord who brought this far will make you one of a kind in this service."

