Skrewfaze and his daughter Lovelace, who recently joined the US Air Force, have shared a lovely moment on social media

In the trending video, the producer and singer asked the new USAF officer to display some of her military commands

Fans who watched the social media clip hailed the proud girl-dad and his daughter as they spent some quality time together

Ghanaian hiplife producer and singer Jehoshaphat Eshun, popularly known as Skrewfaze, recently announced that his first daughter had successfully been recruited into the US Air Force.

The Gbalagaza hitmaker took to social media to share the good news about his daughter, Lovelace Eshun, with his fans.

Skrewfaze and his daughter Lovelace, who is a US military officer, flaunt their bond. Photo source: Instagram/Skrewfaze, Tiktok/Skrewfaze

Source: Instagram

The musician recently relocated to the US to join his wife and children. In a video shared on social media, Skrewfaze was seen invested in a heartwarming moment with his daughter.

The proud girl-dad beamed with pride as he played with Lovelace, asking the freshly minted military officer to salute and march.

The hilarious moment caught on as fans drooled over the renowned musician and his daughter.

Skrewfaze is known for his command over the Asorkpor and Azonto subgenres, which are popular in Ghana's Ga coastal communities.

His catalogue, which has been around for over two decades, contains several Ghanaian classics, including Gbalagaza.

Skrewfaze and Lovelace thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Skrewfaze and his daughter's lovely moment.

themikhsvintage63 said:

"Hard work pays champ…was a fun of you at TCL where you used to play basketball 🤝🤝"

Elder Niiboye wrote:

"I remember the coca cola rap shows at Dansoman, keeping the goal post for magic stars FC at karikari. little did we know God has a beautiful picture like this ahead of us. God is not done with u yet."

Techtips remarked:

"Well done our Man… Doing Daddy duties and still looking young 🥰🥰🫰 Bue 💯🙏"

Ruth.Darlina noted:

"I saw her graduation video and my respect for you increased to one million meters😁 beautiful ."

Skrewfaze cosigns Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that Stonebwoy's new release Jejereje had made it to Skrewfaze's radar.

The hiplife luminary cosigned the song and also shared a snippet of his own rendition of the song.

Fans clamoured over Skrewfaze's video and beseeched Stonebwoy to consider a remix with the producer.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh