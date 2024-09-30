A video of a physically challenged man showcasing his rap skills has left many social media users in awe

Known as Sty Guy Guy, the budding rapper proved that he could go pound-for-pound with any lyricist in Ghana

Netizens who came across the video were impressed with Sty Guy Guy's rap skills

A physically challenged man has displayed impressive skill, showing promise to become one of the show-stoppers in Ghana's rap music scene.

The young man, known by the stage name Sty Guy Guy, is making a name for himself in Ghana's rap scene with his deep lyrical prowess.

Sty Guy Guy, a physically challenged man, showcases his rap skills. Photo credit: @officialstyguyguy/TikTok.

In many freestyle sessions, the budding rapper demonstrated that he could rub shoulders with many of the big names in the Ghanaian rap music scene.

A TikTok video making rounds captured Sty Guy Guy performing to a large crowd at a function in his neighbourhood.

His impressive performance endeared him to the crowd, who cheered and applauded his lyrical dexterity.

Sty Guy Guy's rap lines were so impressive that they got the attention of a man, who appeared from the gathering to spray some cedi notes on him.

The young man has defied his physical shortcomings to make good use of his God-given musical talent.

Under the management of M&M Music Production GH, Sty Guy Guy has released a single, titled The Rap Lord, which is available on YouTube.

The physically challenged Ghanaian rapper hopes to take his musical talent beyond the shores of Ghana and inspire others like him to not be bogged down by their challenges.

Ghanaians praise Sty Guy Guy

Ghanaians on social media were impressed with Sty Guy Guy's rap skill as they thronged the comment sections of the video to praise him.

@FlameBwoy Music said:

"Disability is not inability, wishing you good luck in your career I’m Your Big Fan Supporting You From The North."

Sty guy_guy replied:

"God bless you and your family."

@faithfullady also said:

"I can't explain why am so happy like this oh my God may God bless you more bro keep pushing, we love you so much".

@WANN YARD commented:

"No matter how u are be HAPPY for ur self. God bless you bro I'm ur big fan supporting u from Western region."

