A young lady explaining why she would not date a guy with a GH¢50 budget has triggered reactions

She explained that such a guy would struggle to afford her needs because of financial constraints

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video offered varying opinions on the issue

A young Ghanaian lady did not hide her displeasure after she was asked whether she would agree to go on a date with a guy with GH¢50 as his budget.

In a viral video on TikTok, the lady answered no without hesitation, saying a guy with such a small budget for a first date was not someone she would want to start a relationship with.

She explained that a guy who desires to take a lady out must be prepared and stated that the decision to budget GH¢50 would be insufficient.

The lady added that such a move would signal to her that the guy she intended to date was struggling financially and could not meet her needs.

"If you are going on a date with GH¢50, then you want me to be aware that you are broke and cannot afford enough, and so with that, I would not even allow myself in the first place. I would not love to be in a relationship with someone who cannot afford the little expenses I would need," she said unflinchingly.

Ghanaians react to lady's first date comment

Social media users who commented on the video shared varying opinions on the lady's remarks.

King Legacy commented:

"Chaley the poor ladies will always stress u."

Kwesi Afful replied:

"Practically date does not necessarily mean you have to go to a place to eat. Get to a place fancy have fun and get to know your self."

user@mariam_adam wrote:

"As for me de3 it’s hard for me to spend a guys money so if it is even 20cedis am cool. after all it’s just a date, it could be a friendship zone date who knows."

Tee tems added:

"Must every dating be about food and money why don’t you get to know the person first to see if that’s what u want before considering the rest."

Ghanaian lady admits boyfriend is ugly

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian lady explained what informed her decision to jilt her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, she was quizzed about why she broke up with her ex, stating that it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend was not good-looking but he had money and was taking good care of her.

