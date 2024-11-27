A young Ghanaian girl has stirred emotions on social media after sharing a sad tale of her life after school

The lady, who is an SHS graduate, expressed disappointment over her inability to further her education

She said she became a gobɛ seller while her mates were in the universities pursuing their tertiary education

A young Ghanaian has taken to social media to vent her frustration and disappointment over her inability to further her education after completing senior high school (SHS).

The young lady, identified as Abena Blaq, said that all her SHS mates are currently in university, while she remains at home due to financial constraints.

In a TikTok post, the lady revealed that she now sells gobɛ (gari and beans), a popular Ghanaian street food often served with red oil, eggs, and sometimes avocado, to make a living.

"All my SHS mates in the university but I'm now a gobɛ seller. I pray that everything that I'm praying for becomes successful," she wrote in the caption.

Abena Blaq's demeanour in the TikTok post suggested she has a strong desire to pursue further studies at the university but lacks the financial support to do so.

Netizens offer Abena Blaq words of encouragement

After Abena Blaq shared her story on TikTok, netizens who chanced on her post offered some words of encouragement.

@EMMANUEL also said:

"Don't worry God have a better plans for you just believe."

@nana_kay01 also said:

"Don’t worry…be grateful you are still alive awwk …you’ll soon meet your heart desires awwk."

@war.leader4568 wrote:

"U will be granted with your heart desires ok."

@Derick A. Ackah also wrote:

"Be determined and focused on education is not the only source of becoming a wealthy person."

@star2love weezy commented:

"Appreciate whatever comes on your way God is doing the rest."

