SHS Graduate Laments Over Inability to Further Her Education: "All My Mates are in the University"
- A young Ghanaian girl has stirred emotions on social media after sharing a sad tale of her life after school
- The lady, who is an SHS graduate, expressed disappointment over her inability to further her education
- She said she became a gobɛ seller while her mates were in the universities pursuing their tertiary education
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A young Ghanaian has taken to social media to vent her frustration and disappointment over her inability to further her education after completing senior high school (SHS).
The young lady, identified as Abena Blaq, said that all her SHS mates are currently in university, while she remains at home due to financial constraints.
In a TikTok post, the lady revealed that she now sells gobɛ (gari and beans), a popular Ghanaian street food often served with red oil, eggs, and sometimes avocado, to make a living.
"All my SHS mates in the university but I'm now a gobɛ seller. I pray that everything that I'm praying for becomes successful," she wrote in the caption.
Abena Blaq's demeanour in the TikTok post suggested she has a strong desire to pursue further studies at the university but lacks the financial support to do so.
Netizens offer Abena Blaq words of encouragement
After Abena Blaq shared her story on TikTok, netizens who chanced on her post offered some words of encouragement.
@EMMANUEL also said:
"Don't worry God have a better plans for you just believe."
@nana_kay01 also said:
"Don’t worry…be grateful you are still alive awwk …you’ll soon meet your heart desires awwk."
@war.leader4568 wrote:
"U will be granted with your heart desires ok."
@Derick A. Ackah also wrote:
"Be determined and focused on education is not the only source of becoming a wealthy person."
@star2love weezy commented:
"Appreciate whatever comes on your way God is doing the rest."
SHS graduate becomes a kenkey seller
YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady also lamented on social media after becoming a kenkey seller after SHS.
Taking to TikTok to vent, the lady said all her mates were pursuing tertiary education while she was hustling all day.
The young lady posted a photo of herself selling kenkey, depicting what her life had become after completing high school.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.