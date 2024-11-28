A video of a young lady shading her critics after bagging a degree has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok video, she rejoiced as she recounted how her naysayers wished she would not graduate

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated her in the comment section of the video

A young lady, Hannah Blessed, has expressed delight after completing her university studies and getting a degree.

The young lady who celebrated her success in a video shaded her enemies who said she would not graduate.

She defied expectations and silenced her critics by graduating with a Second Class Upper Division degree.

Recent graduate delights

Hannah's achievement is just one of many success stories among recent Ghanaian graduates. Dr. Albert Agbi, a newly qualified physician assistant, also celebrated his milestone.

He expressed gratitude to his wife for her unwavering support throughout his academic journey.

Hannah Bless dances

Hannah could not contain her delight as she celebrated her latest feat in life. She flaunted her mortarboard and danced excitedly in a video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate young Ghanaian lady

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady celebrating her latest educational achievement were delighted. They took to the comment section to express their congratulations.

Ghanaian lady regrets bagging a degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady had regretted bagging a degree. In a video, she noted that despite studying so hard, she could not secure a job after graduating due to the country's unemployment.

As a result, she opted to learn a vocational skill and ended up as a seamstress. Despite establishing her own business, she was disappointed that she had spent many years in school without getting a job related to her field of study.

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were disheartened and expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

