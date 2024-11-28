A video of a Ghanaian man recounting his ordeal at the University of Ghana has surfaced on social media

He noted in a video that after spending six years in the institution, he got expelled after being nabbed over misconduct

Netizens who saw the video greeted the post with mixed reactions, as some were heartbroken while others sympathised with him

A Ghanaian man, Richmond, has shared a heartbreaking story about being expelled from the University of Ghana after spending six years there.

In a video circulating on social media, he noted that he first gained admission to the University of Ghana to study Agricultural Science; however, since he wasn't interested in the course, he started working on a plan to study abroad.

The plan to travel abroad failed, and he also dropped out of the course after two years because he wasn't interested.

He reenrolled at the University of Ghana, this time to study a different course: Business Administration.

He was doing well with the course and studied until level 300, when he encountered his biggest woe.

How Richmond got expelled from school

It all started in his third year in school, during one of his examinations. He noted that he had finished the paper; however, he had to wait until his mates had finished before he could leave since it was fifteen minutes to time.

He explained that, per the school's examination rules, no one was allowed out of the class when it was fifteen minutes to time.

While waiting for the time to elapse, a friend who sat before him needed help. He had not finished his work because he didn't know the answers to the questions.

As benevolent as he was, he handed over his paper to his friend. Unfortunately, the invigilator caught him and didn't forgive him. She reported them to school authorities, although they pleaded for mercy.

Their plea was disregarded, and the school took drastic measures against them—they were eventually expelled without being notified, he said.

