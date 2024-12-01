A video of a Nigerian lady hailing Ghanaians over their simplicity and hospitality has surfaced on social media

The lady, who studied in Ghana noted that Ghanaian ladies are very simple compared to ladies from her country

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post, as some agreed with her while others did not

A Nigerian lady who studied in Ghana has taken to social media to praise Ghanaian ladies for their simplicity and hospitality.

In a viral video, the lady shared her experiences living in Ghana and highlighted the positive qualities she observed in Ghanaian women.

Nigerian lady praises Ghanaian ladies as very simple. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

She noted that Ghanaian ladies are generally more down-to-earth and less materialistic than their Nigerian counterparts.

She also praised their warm and welcoming nature, emphasizing their ability to make foreigners feel at home.

The young lady noted that schooling in Ghana made her a very simple since she didn't have to compete with other ladies over expensive clothes, shoes, makeup, etc.

"People wear slippers, no make-up, etc. to class and they are okay," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nigerian lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the Nigerian lady greeted her comments with mixed reactions as some agreed with her while others hailed Ghanaian ladies.

@Kumasi Raymond Reddington wrote:

"Adaeze, i follow her account on YouTube. she is a very lovely person."

@Agyeiwaa Nhyira wrote:

"Aww see how she's speaking American(ghanaian) English."

@Blan--ko wrote:

"How much is Nigeria."

@user991214939515 wrote:

"No be say we simple oooo na broke we broke."

@TreasureMaame KecieN wrote:

"In Ghana schools, grades is a competition and fashion is the last thing to think about as a student."

@Alina wrote:

"In UCC you even forgot about makeup. No time."

Source: YEN.com.gh