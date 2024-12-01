A video of a Ghanaian lady celebrating her reunion with her husband has warmed hearts on social media

The lady who suffered a painful heartbreak in 2022, found love again, got married and after two years of being in a long-distance relationship, reunited with her husband

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section of the post

A young Ghanaian woman, Rita, has warmed hearts on social media after celebrating her reunion with her husband abroad.

She shared lovely before-and-after videos of her stay in Ghana and her relocation abroad to reunite with her husband.

The young woman, excited over her reunion with her husband, noted that they had been in a distant relationship for two years.

Rita suffers painful heartbreak and marries later

Rita has not had it all rosy in life, especially with men. Rita noted that she suffered a painful heartbreak in 2022.

She shared an emotional video of herself sitting on her bed, weeping bitterly as a man she loved betrayed her, leading to the collapse of their relationship.

Nonetheless, she didn't lose hope as she overcame the heartbreak, found love again, and moved on.

Earlier this year, Rita shared videos and photos of her marriage to her new lover, indicating her new status as a married woman. Now, she's happily married and reunited with her husband abroad.

Netizens congratulate Mrs Rita

Netizens who saw the video of Mrs Rita abroad were delighted. They congratulated her in the comment section of the post. Others also tapped into the young woman's blessings.

@BonyGuyGuY wrote:

"Can't wait to b with mine I tap into it am happy for u guys."

@de_blazze wrote:

"People are taping into blessings instead of being proud of the sisterhood."

@Maame Lizzy wrote:

"This will be me and bae one day."

@Gloria Nyarko wrote:

"I tap it for queen gamion and trendy gamion.........God will surely do it for them too."

