A Ghanaian lady has cautioned her fellow youths against leaving their parents' homes to rent apartments outside.

Using her personal experience to drive home her point, the young lady, identified on TikTok as @lilangel03, said that living alone and paying rent can be financially and emotionally draining.

She suggested that ever since she left her parent's house to live on her own, life has been tough, as she constantly worries about how to settle her bills and fend for herself.

Unless it is work-related demands, the Ghanaian lady advised that it is unwise for any young person to move out of their parents' house.

"I find it funny anytime I see young people, who live with their parents move leave home to rent outside. You have no idea how difficult it is living on your own, If you live in your parent's house, eat for free without paying bills, stay and never move out," she advised.

Mixed reactions to the lady's advice

The young lady's advice was met with mixed reactions from netizens who chanced on the video on TikTok.

@ernestinaboateng777 said:

"I’m staying with them and am the one doing everything, hmmm."

@Kelvina-Dorcas Kourtney replied:

"I don’t get them when they say that, they always forget about your mental health. Thare is a lot you’re going to think about. And you don’t even have your freedom."

@Kelvina-Dorcas Kourtney also said:

"It's good to change your environment. Staying with them is just like you selling your liberty and freedom to them. But you have to go when youre ok enough with yourself."

@Kofi Osei Bonsu commented:

"Tell them to humble themselves, the street is not easy."

@Enam also commented

"Because of one boy or girl, they will move small touching Nti I pity you."

Lady cries over rent charges in Accra

Meanwhile, a previous YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady complained about the high cost of rent in Accra.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady questioned why landlords priced their houses high.

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video also shared their individual experiences.

