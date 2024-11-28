A Ghanaian man living in the United States has advised youth in Ghana who desire to move abroad to do so in their youth

He said life abroad is much more favourable for the youth because they have more years ahead of them

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on his video reacted to his message with some praising him for speaking the truth about life abroad

A US-based Ghanaian man has urged his fellow countrymen and women who wish to relocate abroad to do so in their youth.

According to the Ghanaian man known on TikTok as Gye Nyame, life abroad favours those in their late teens and middle 20s.

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gye Nyame suggested that there were many opportunities abroad for Ghanaian youth to explore and take advantage of to better their lives.

"If you are in Ghana and things are not working out for you, start planning to relocate abroad/ I'm talking about those of you in your 18s, 20s and 30s relocate abroad in your youth," he said

"You may be wondering where to get the money to travel, but trust me 90 per cent of the Ghanaians abroad all borrowed money to travel. Let's your parents go to the rich men in your communities to beg for loans to help you travel abroad," he added.

He said the opportunities abound such that they could even do multiple jobs when they manage to move abroad.

Ghanaian youths react to Gye Nyame's message

A section of the Ghanaian youth who chanced on Gye Nyame's TikTok video reacted to his message.

@Odo Broni said:

"Use your paper to come and marry me err."

@Lastop Automobile service replied:

"Then you divorce and run away after you get there ong

@ewuramabarnes said:

"Not that we don't want to come oo, we don't have money."

@lipcybae62 commented:

"Hmmm how I wish oo but who is helping. We are willing to work hard but the helper is now we are looking."

@Ella also commented:

"I like u because u always say the truth."

Ghanaian youth advised to stay home

In a contrasting news. YEN.com.gh reported previously that some Ghanaian boys encouraged their fellow youth against running out of the country.

The boy, numbering two, said in a viral TikTok video that there were many opportunities in Ghana for the youth to take advantage of.

The boys said that the myriad of problems in Ghana posed great opportunities for the youth to make money.

