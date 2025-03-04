Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim holds a Master's degree in Public Relations but owns a food business in Accra, Greater Accra Region

According to her, she was motivated to start the food business because of her father's dietary restrictions

She shared her story on social media and got several netizens to share their thoughts on her business in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dawadawa Jollof Delight (DJD).

She did not have any formal training in catering or food business when she started the venture.

Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim holds a Master's degree in Public Relations but runs a food business. Photo credit: Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim indicated that she holds a first degree in ICT and a Masters degree in Public Relations.

“I hold a first degree in ICT and a Masters degree in Public Relations.”

According to Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim, she began her Dadawa Jollof Delight as an online food business in 2020.

“Five years ago, I took a leap of faith and started an online food business called Dawadawa Jollof Delight (DJD).”

Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim was inspired to start the business because of her father’s dietary restrictions.

“My inspiration to start DJD was my Dad who had dietary restrictions. I provide healthy Northern Ghana meals and beverages.”

She said after five years Dawadawa Jollof has grown from an online business to one with a physical location. Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim added that their working days and hours have increased as well as the services they offer.

Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim said she shared her story on Facebook to inspire others to also find their passion and turn it into business.

“If this write-up happens to appear on your timeline, this is your cue to start something. Find your niche and build around it. My hope is to inspire someone out there. The journey won’t be easy but I can promise you that, it will be worthwhile.”

Netizens celebrate graduate turned jollof seller

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Rabiatu Abdulai Akamim on Facebook. Read them below:

Fidelis Atia said:

“I know you paa, your food tastes great.”

Clement Racham Adongo wrote:

“This is inspiring, sis ❤️👌.”

Nimatu Asilgya said:

“Rabiatu Atule Akamim your consistency and customer service are top notch. Anyone meeting you for the first time has one thing to say; you know your craft. We are proud of you and your achievements. You have placed our local foods on a higher level and you will continue to excel. I wish you the very best in everything you do. Congratulations once again ❤️.”

Judith Agandaa wrote:

“May you continue to grow "big". And I pray that many people get encouraged by your vision to stand tall, so that, together we build an independent Ghana.”

Jeffrey Sumboh said:

“Your persistence has made you come this far. Your journey remains forward...I still remember the jollof and Guinea fowl I got at the initial stages.”

Lydia Madintin Konlan wrote:

“Truly inspiring story behind. Congratulations on expanding Dawadawa Jollof Delight! 🎉❤️.”

GIJ alumnus quits her job to sell food

YEN.com.gh reported that a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism left her corporate job to sell street food.

Evangelly Tetteh grew up helping her mother sell beans with gari.

Things got tough and she single-handedly cared for her siblings. Although a trained journalist, she quit and started her own food business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh